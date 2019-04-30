.

Scottish Football Live: Hibs target wants Rangers return | New Celtic top leaked? | Controversial referee appointment for possible title-decider | £20m-rated Morelos to be sold? | The striker wanted by Gerrard

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Referee John Beaton will take charge of his first Celtic match since the Old Firm clash in December when he oversees the Hoops potential title-clinching match against Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)

1. Controversial appointment for Celtic title-decider

Greg Docherty insists he is heading back to Ibrox stronger than ever as he looks to kick-start his Rangers career. The midfielder is reportedly wanted by Hibs. (The Scotsman)

2. Hibs target wants Rangers return

The launch of the new Celtic home kit takes place this week - and ahead of the event, leaked images have appeared on social media claiming to show the 2019/20 strip. (The Scotsman)

3. New Celtic top?

Rangers have set their sights on Croatian striker Mirko Maric. The 23-year-old has been scouted and is the top scorer in his homeland where he plays for NK Osijek. (Daily Record)

4. Rangers target hitman

