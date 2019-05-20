Scottish Football Live: Ibrox ace's exit confirmed | 13 leave Dundee | Rangers make Liverpool offer for star | Clear out at Celtic | €3m bid for Morelos | Hibs hero open to return Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Wallace to leave Rangers Lee Wallace will leave Rangers at the end of this month when his contract expires.'The left-back's wife Steph confirmed his time at the club has come to an end. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. 13 depart Dundee Dundee have confirmed that Elliott Parish, Genseric Kusunga, Martin Woods, Faissal El Bakhtaoui, James Vincent, Seny Dieng, Ryan McGowan, James Horsfield, John OSullivan, Scott Wright, Ethan Robson, Andy Dales and Andreas Hadenius have all left. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Rangers' Kent bid Rangers have made an offer to Liverpool to sign Ryan Kent for next season, Steven Gerrard confirmed. It was rumoured that the Liverpool winger would cost 12m. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Celtic clear out Scott Brown expects a clear out at Celtic this summer. The captain has urged the club to push on. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2