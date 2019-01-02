Scottish Football Live: Jack Hendry set for loan exit | Davis nears Rangers return | Price tag put on Celtic striker target

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Jack Hendry is set to be sent on loan by Celtic.

Jack Hendry is set to be sent on loan by Celtic.