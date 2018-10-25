Scottish Football Live: Kieran Tierney Celtic captain, Gerrard on Smith and Souness inspiration, Hearts ace hopes for Celtic ‘pumping’

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for updates.

Celtic's Kieran Tierney. Picture: SNS

Celtic's Kieran Tierney. Picture: SNS