.

Scottish Football Live: Lafferty in line for Euro move | No Rangers move for Hearts ace | Celtic midfielder exits | England international to Ibrox? | Liverpool star closer to replacing Kent

Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is a target for Cypriot club Apollon Limassol. The 31-year-old's future at Ibrox is uncertain. Apollon are also keen on Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. (The Scotsman)

1. Euro move for Lafferty?

Hamilton Academical have announced the signing of Brain Easton. The left-back returns to the club after leaving St Johnstone.

2. Accies return for Easton

Rangers have been linked with a move for out of contract winger Stewart Downing. However, Gerrard won't be signing his former England team mate. (Scottish Sun)

3. Downing to Rangers?

Rangers won't attempt to sign Steven Naismith. The forward is primed to sign a long-term deal with Hearts. (The Scotsman)

4. Rangers won't challenge Hearts for Naismith

