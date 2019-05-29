Scottish Football Live: Lafferty in line for Euro move | No Rangers move for Hearts ace | Celtic midfielder exits | England international to Ibrox? | Liverpool star closer to replacing Kent Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Euro move for Lafferty? Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty is a target for Cypriot club Apollon Limassol. The 31-year-old's future at Ibrox is uncertain. Apollon are also keen on Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Accies return for Easton Hamilton Academical have announced the signing of Brain Easton. The left-back returns to the club after leaving St Johnstone. SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Downing to Rangers? Rangers have been linked with a move for out of contract winger Stewart Downing. However, Gerrard won't be signing his former England team mate. (Scottish Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rangers won't challenge Hearts for Naismith Rangers won't attempt to sign Steven Naismith. The forward is primed to sign a long-term deal with Hearts. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2