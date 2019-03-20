Scottish Football Live: Luton eye up Rangers target | Kieran Tierney rubbishes surgery rumours | Hearts star aiming for semi-final return Graeme Shinnie is a target for both Luton and Rangers Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Reafresh for live updates Hibs can finish above Hearts to cap off resurgence – Ian Murray Hearts defender Michael Smith resumes light training - and could be fit for cup semi-final