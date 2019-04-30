Scottish Football Live: Manchester United legend fights Celtic's Euro corner | Rangers target Croatian striker | £20m-rated Morelos to be sold? | Hibs lead chase for Ibrox midfielder
Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
1. Ajax ace to fight Celtic's Champions League corner
Ajax chief and ex-Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar will have discussions with the European Club Association chief in an attempt to protect the big clubs in the minor leagues in the Champions League. (Scottish Sun)