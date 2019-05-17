.

Scottish Football Live: Manchester United want ex-Premiership star | Rangers plan Aberdeen raid | Celtic star doubt for final | Motherwell offer starlet deal | Gerrard sets sight on key signing | New deal for McInnes wanted

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Sean Longstaff is wanted by Manchester United. The ex-Kilmarnock loanee has impressed at Newcastle United this season. (Keith Downie - Sky Sports)

1. Ex-Killie player to Manchester United?

Motherwell have offered starlet Allan Campbell a new deal. However, Tom Aldred, Alex Gorrin and Carl McHugh are set to leave. (Scott Mullen - BBC)

2. Motherwell starlet offered deal - three to leave

Greg Stewart is nearing a move to Rangers. The Aberdeen forward has been released by parent-club Birmingham City and has been in advanced talks with the Ibrox side. (The Herald)

3. Stewart closes in on Rangers deal

Rangers director of football Mark Allen has outlined the club's transfer window plans. Steven Gerrard is prioritising an attacking midfielder. (Rangers TV)
