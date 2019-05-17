.

Scottish Football Live: McInnes rules out Scotland job | Left-back 1 of 5 to leave Ibrox | Manchester United want ex-Premiership star | Rangers plan Aberdeen raid | Celtic star doubt for final

Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job. He has said he sees himself as a club manager.

Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job. He has said he sees himself as a club manager.
Rangers have confirmed that Myles Beerman will leave the club once his contract expires. He will be joined by Liam Burt, Kyle Bradley, Jay Mack and Scott Gray through the exit door.

Rangers have confirmed that Myles Beerman will leave the club once his contract expires. He will be joined by Liam Burt, Kyle Bradley, Jay Mack and Scott Gray through the exit door.
Sean Longstaff is wanted by Manchester United. The ex-Kilmarnock loanee has impressed at Newcastle United this season. (Keith Downie - Sky Sports)

Sean Longstaff is wanted by Manchester United. The ex-Kilmarnock loanee has impressed at Newcastle United this season. (Keith Downie - Sky Sports)
Motherwell have offered starlet Allan Campbell a new deal. However, Tom Aldred, Alex Gorrin and Carl McHugh are set to leave. (Scott Mullen - BBC)

Motherwell have offered starlet Allan Campbell a new deal. However, Tom Aldred, Alex Gorrin and Carl McHugh are set to leave. (Scott Mullen - BBC)
