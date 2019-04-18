.

Scottish Football Live: McLeish sacked | Hearts boss on star's future | Rangers flop retires | Bayern legend wants Celtic job | No deal for Ibrox target

Alex McLeish has been sacked from his position as Scotland national team boss by the Scottish FA. (The Scotsman)

Hearts boss Craig Levein is prioritising the permanent signing of Steven Naismith over his fitness for the Scottish Cup final.

Former Rangers midfielder Matt McKay has retired. The Australian midfielder made just three appearances for the club after signing for 250k in 2011. (Scottish Sun)

Steve Clarke has been placed as favourite for the Fulham job. The Cottagers, relegated from the Premier League, are currently managed by interim boss Scott Parker. (Daily Mail)

