Scottish Football Live: McLeish to be sacked? | Bayern legend wants Celtic job | No deal for Rangers target | Star open to Parkhead return Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Why Rangers can sign Motherwell ace Motherwell chief Alan Burrows has revealed there is no deal for Rangers target Jake Hastie. The wide man is wanted by a number of teams and his deals expires in the summer. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Bayern legend wants Celtic job Bayern Munich legend Willy Sagnol will throw his hat into the ring for the Celtic job. His representative confirmed he will apply for the position. (Scottish Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 3. McLeish set for sack Alex McLeish could be sacked as Scotland boss. The Scottish FA will meet on Thursday morning with the expectation he will be relieved of his duties. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Weah open to prolonged Celtic stay Timothy Weah believes extending his stay at Celtic beyond the end of the season is among a number of options as he assesses the next stage of his career. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 1