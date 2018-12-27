Scottish Football Live: Morelos to leave Rangers? | Celtic face competition for striker | Shankland keen on Ibrox move

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Pic: SNS/Paul Devlin

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Pic: SNS/Paul Devlin