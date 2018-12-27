Scottish Football Live: Morelos to leave Rangers? | Celtic face competition for striker | Shankland keen on Ibrox move Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Pic: SNS/Paul Devlin Rumour Mill: Celtic bid £6m for right-back | Striker opens up on Old Firm links | Hearts doubts for derby