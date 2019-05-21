.

Scottish Football Live: Motherwell wonderkid would not turn down Old Firm | Celtic target wanted by Serie A giants | Dundee ace wanted by English duo | Rangers signing blow | Aberdeen set for Liverpool transfer windfall

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

David Turnbull would struggle to turn down Celtic or Rangers, believes Kris Boyd. The Kilmarnock striker reckons the lure of Old Firm would be too strong for the Motherwell ace. (Scottish Sun)

Nathan Ralph is expected to move back to England. Barnsley and Hull City are keen and the player has a relegation release clause. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic's chances of landing target Timothy Castagne have taken a blow. Napoli, Roma and Milan are all keen on the Atalanta defender. (Sport)

John Robertson is a candidate for the Dundee job. The Inverness CT boss has impressed the Dens Park board. (Scottish Sun)

