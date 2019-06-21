Scottish Football Live: New contract for Rangers striker | Turnbull signs | Hibs near signing of Celtic target | Ex-Ibrox starlet to Parkhead ? | Aberdeen ace to join MLS side | Hearts target 3 forwards
Is an ex-Rangers youngster set for Celtic? GMS is primed for an MLS move and David Turnbull will have his medical ahead of his move to Parkhead.
1. Rudden nets new Rangers deal
Zak Rudden has signed a one-year contract extension at Rangers. He spent last season on loan at Falkirk.
Hibs are closing in on the signing of Yeovil Town defender Tom James. The Welsh right-back, who was linked with Bournemouth, Celtic and Swansea City last year, is "on the brink" of joining the Easter Road side. (Scottish Sun)