Scottish Football Live: New twist in Celtic manager race | Rangers signing blow | 1 in, 1 out at Parkhead? | Aberdeen set for Liverpool transfer windfall | Striker wants Hibs return | Kilmarnock ace wanted
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
1. Villas-Boas reemerges as Celtic favourite
Andre Villas-Boas has reemerged as a favourite for the Celtic job. Bookies were forced to slash the odds on the former Chelsea and Spurs boss.