Scottish Football Live: New twist in Celtic manager race | Rangers signing blow | 1 in, 1 out at Parkhead? | Aberdeen set for Liverpool transfer windfall | Striker wants Hibs return | Kilmarnock ace wanted

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Andre Villas-Boas has reemerged as a favourite for the Celtic job. Bookies were forced to slash the odds on the former Chelsea and Spurs boss.

1. Villas-Boas reemerges as Celtic favourite

Rangers have had a bid rejected for Oldham defender George Edmundson. With a number of English sides interested the Latics want more than 450,000. (Daily Mail)

2. Rangers thwarted in defender chase

Celic lead the race for West Brom teenage star Rekeem Harper. The 19-year-old midfielder is also wanted by Spurs and Norwich City. (Daily Record)

3. Celtic want English youngster

Jozo Simunovic is wanted by La Liga outfit Alaves. He would cost around 4m. (Scottish Sun)

4. La Liga side want Simunovic

Jozo Simunovic is wanted by La Liga outfit Alaves. He would cost around 4m. (Scottish Sun)
