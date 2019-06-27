Scottish Football Live: Newcastle belief in Gerrard | No offers for Rangers duo | Celtic face battle for playmaker | Killie target duo | Ex-Liverpool star to Ibrox? | Well boss wanted

Have your say

Newcastle United are confident they can prise Steven Gerrard from Ibrox, Celtic face competition for Irish playmaker and Kilmarnock want former midfielder.



Celtic face competition to sign Bolton youngster Luca Connell. The Irish playmaker is wanted by both Middlesbrough and Norwich City. (Daily Record)

Rangers boss Gerrard insists there is no point in discussing the future of either star striker Alfredo Morelos or captain James Tavernier until an offer has been made from another club. Both have been linked with moves. (Daily Record)

Kellan Gordon is expected to travel with Kilmarnock to their Spanish training base to continue his trial. The 21-year-old midfielder is set to be released by Derby County. (Daily Record)

Borna Barisic is set to be part of the Rangers squad next season. There was speculation over his future but Gerrard has admitted he is happy with his squad with the Croatian in the pre-season camp. (The Scotsman)

Martin Skrtel will be heading to Glasgow for contract talks with Rangers. The former Liverpool defender has held "positive" discussions with Steven Gerrard and has agreed to travel to the UK for further negotiations. (Daily Record)

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson is a target for Doncaster Rovers. The English side are on the lookout for a new boss after Grant McMann moved to Hull City. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon has admitted every player has his price with regard to Kieran Tierney but he has warned Arsenal that 15m is nowhere near enough. (Various)

Kilmarnock have been linked with a move for former midfielder Mark O'Hara. The Peterborough United player is priced at 100,000. (Scottish Sun)