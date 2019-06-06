Scottish Football Live: No Celtic move for England international | Hearts close in on midfielder | Rangers 'hold talks' with midfield ace | Lennon target considering China offer | David Turnbull latest | Dundee United to sign Argentinian
1. United close to Argentine signing
Dundee United are close to completing a deal for Argentine left-back Adrian Sprole. The 23-year-old is expected to join on a long-term deal from Banfield. (Express)