Scottish Football Live: No Celtic move for England international | Hearts close in on midfielder | Rangers 'hold talks' with midfield ace | Lennon target considering China offer | David Turnbull latest | Dundee United to sign Argentinian

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Dundee United are close to completing a deal for Argentine left-back Adrian Sprole. The 23-year-old is expected to join on a long-term deal from Banfield. (Express)

Dundee United are close to completing a deal for Argentine left-back Adrian Sprole. The 23-year-old is expected to join on a long-term deal from Banfield. (Express)
other
Rangers have stolen a march on their rivals by opening talks with Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo. The 22-year-old's deal expires at the end of June. (Daily Mail)

Rangers have stolen a march on their rivals by opening talks with Charlton midfielder Joe Aribo. The 22-year-old's deal expires at the end of June. (Daily Mail)
Celtic have stepped up the ante in their pursuit of Motherwell star David Turnbull. The Parkhead side have approached the Steelmen with an official enquiry. (Daily Record)

Celtic have stepped up the ante in their pursuit of Motherwell star David Turnbull. The Parkhead side have approached the Steelmen with an official enquiry. (Daily Record)
Celtic have been linked with a move for out-of-contract Everton defender Phil Jagielka. However, the club have rubbished reports. (Daily Record)

Celtic have been linked with a move for out-of-contract Everton defender Phil Jagielka. However, the club have rubbished reports. (Daily Record)
