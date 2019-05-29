Scottish Football Live: No Hoops return for Roberts | Celtic target 40-goal La Liga ace | Lafferty in line for Euro move | Hero set for Parkhead exit | Rangers won't move for Hearts ace | England international to Ibrox?
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. No Celtic return for Roberts
Patrick Roberts won't be rejoining Celtic. The Manchester City winger is set to sign with Premier League newcomers Norwich City on loan. (Scottish Sun)