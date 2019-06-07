Scottish Football Live: No Ibrox move for international | Celtic ace set for loan | Rangers 'strong interest' in midfielder | St Johnstone want Parkhead youngster | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Strachan to Dundee in doubt
1. No Ibrox move for Olsson
Martin Olsson won't be joining Rangers. The 31-year-old Swedish international is searching for a new club and had been linked with a move to Ibrox. (Daily Record)