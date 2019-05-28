Scottish Football Live: No Ibrox return for fans' favourite | Euro trio want Hearts star | New Rangers signing makes Celtic title vow | Scotland squad named | Ex-Parkhead ace set for Barcelona? | Dundee to appoint boss
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. Djoum wanted by Euro trio
Cypriot club Apollon Limassol are one of three European teams keen to sign the out-of-contract Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum. Other interest is from Greece and Turkey. (Evening News)