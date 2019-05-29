Scottish Football Live: No Rangers move for Hearts ace | Celtic midfielder exits | England international to Ibrox? | Liverpool star closer to replacing Kent | Lennon makes Parkhead plans

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rangers have been linked with a move for out of contract winger Stewart Downing. However, Gerrard won't be signing his former England team mate. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers won't attempt to sign Steven Naismith. The forward is primed to sign a long-term deal with Hearts. (The Scotsman)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon is set to be reunited with long-time assistant Garry Parker. The duo worked together in Lennon's first spell at Parkhead and at Hibs. (Daily Record)

The signing of Sheyi Ojo from Liverpool will soften the blow of missing out on Ryan Kent for Rangers. The fans' favourite is set to be sold for big money. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy won't be joining Rangers. The forward, called up for Scotland, has been linked with a move. (Four Lads Had a Dream podcast)