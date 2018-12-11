Scottish Football Live: No return for Carlos Pena | Arsenal star had Celtic offer | Favourite primed for Rangers return | Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Steven Davis is being allowed to leave Southampton for free. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey; Fans react to Hearts supporters’ ban over alleged racial abuse Edinburgh City boss James McDonaugh insists Peterhead clash is ‘just another game’