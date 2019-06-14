Scottish Football Live: Old Firm battle for Premiership star | Sky Sports presenter hits out at Celtic fan 'full of hatred' | Aberdeen beat Rangers and Hibs to striker | Ibrox forward up for sale | Hearts wait on Djoum
Celtic and Rangers could battle it out for a Scotland left-back, Hayley McQueen hits back at troll and Callum McGregor is a wanted man.
1. Hearts face Djoum wait
Hearts chances of keeping Arnaud Djoum may well hinge on the midfielders Africa Cup of Nations fortunes. Out of contract and a free agent, he has offers from Hearts and a Cypriot side. (Evening News)