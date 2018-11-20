Scottish Football Live: Old Firm target discusses future | Adam eyes Rangers return | Striker boost for Hearts

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Dominic Solanke has been linked with moves to Celtic and Rangers. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty

Dominic Solanke has been linked with moves to Celtic and Rangers. Picture: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty