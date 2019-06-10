.

Scottish Football Live: Old Firm target to decide future | Celtic eye duo | Marcelo Bielsa wants Rangers target | Hibs near 4th signing | Midfielder drops hint of Parkhead exit | Aberdeen face competition for Prem star

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Leeds United's interest in Rangers target Ryan Kent has been confirmed by local media. The Championship side have "made Liverpool aware of their interest". (Yorkshire Evening Post)

1. Leeds interest in Rangers target confirmed

Leeds United's interest in Rangers target Ryan Kent has been confirmed by local media. The Championship side have "made Liverpool aware of their interest". (Yorkshire Evening Post)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Hibs are working on a season-long loan move for Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but there is "still work to be done" on the deal. (Evening News)

2. Hibs near goalkeeper signing

Hibs are working on a season-long loan move for Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but there is "still work to be done" on the deal. (Evening News)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Rangers fans' hopes of seeing Ryan Kent in the light blue once more could come to fruition. The Ibrox club are on the verge of completing another loan deal for the Liverpool winger (Daily Mail)

3. Kent to Rangers is a goer

Rangers fans' hopes of seeing Ryan Kent in the light blue once more could come to fruition. The Ibrox club are on the verge of completing another loan deal for the Liverpool winger (Daily Mail)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Joe Aribo will make a decision on his future this week. The out-of-contract Charlton midfielder is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers. (Daily Mail)

4. Old Firm target to make decision on future

Joe Aribo will make a decision on his future this week. The out-of-contract Charlton midfielder is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers. (Daily Mail)
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3