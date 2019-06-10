.

Scottish Football Live: Old Firm target to decide future | Celtic eye duo | Rangers transfer boost | Hibs near 4th signing | Midfielder drops hint of Parkhead exit | Aberdeen face competition for Prem star | International to leave Ibrox

1. Hibs near goalkeeper signing

Hibs are working on a season-long loan move for Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell, but there is "still work to be done" on the deal. (Evening News)
2. Kent to Rangers is a goer

Rangers fans' hopes of seeing Ryan Kent in the light blue once more could come to fruition. The Ibrox club are on the verge of completing another loan deal for the Liverpool winger (Daily Mail)
3. Old Firm target to make decision on future

Joe Aribo will make a decision on his future this week. The out-of-contract Charlton midfielder is wanted by both Celtic and Rangers. (Daily Mail)
4. Ntcham makes social media move

Olivier Ntcham has reportedly unfollowed most of his Celtic team mates on Instagram. It is seen as the latest hint that he is set to depart. (Daily Record)
