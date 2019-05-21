Scottish Football Live: Parkhead target wanted by Serie A giants | New twist in Celtic manager race | Robbo wanted by Dundee | Rangers signing blow | Aberdeen set for Liverpool transfer windfall Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Celtic target wanted by Italian giants Celtic's chances of landing target Timothy Castagne have taken a blow. Napoli, Roma and Milan are all keen on the Atalanta defender. (Sport) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Robbo wanted by Dundee John Robertson is a candidate for the Dundee job. The Inverness CT boss has impressed the Dens Park board. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Villas-Boas reemerges as Celtic favourite Andre Villas-Boas has reemerged as a favourite for the Celtic job. Bookies were forced to slash the odds on the former Chelsea and Spurs boss. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rangers thwarted in defender chase Rangers have had a bid rejected for Oldham defender George Edmundson. With a number of English sides interested the Latics want more than 450,000. (Daily Mail) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3