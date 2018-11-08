Scottish Football Live: Pena to return to Rangers | Hearts boss blasts SFA | New deal for Hibs star

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Carlos Pena set for Rangers return. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Carlos Pena set for Rangers return. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy