Scottish Football Live: Pena to return to Rangers | Hearts boss blasts SFA | New deal for Hibs star Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Carlos Pena set for Rangers return. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy Hibs trio called up by Australia as Martin Boyle set to win first cap