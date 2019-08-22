Scottish Football LIVE: Player 'desperate' to join Rangers, Celtic set to sign England international, Aberdeen rule out new arrivals Rangers and Celtic are both linked with new signings as we head towards the transfer deadline on September 2. Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates from around Scottish Football... 1. St Johnstone keen on Holt St Johnstone are keen on signing out-of-favour Rangers midfielder Jason Holt as Tommy Wright looks to bolster his squad. (The Sun) Getty Buy a Photo 2. McInnes rules out new signings Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has ruled out any new signing by claiming he has enough strength in depth for the first half of the campaign. (Press and Journal) Getty Buy a Photo 3. Baldock rejects fresh Celtic approach Sheffield United full-back George Baldock has snubbed a fresh approach from Celtic and has agreed a new contract with the Premier League club. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Rangers submit 6m bid for Kent Rangers are preparing a 6million bid for Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, which would be a season-long loan with an option to buy. (Football Insider) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2