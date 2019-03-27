Scottish Football Live: Rafa Benitez to Celtic odds slashed | Moyes admits interest in Celtic job | Liverpool set to offload Ryan Kent Liverpool look set to offload Ryan Kent this Summer Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Odds slashed on European boss taking Celtic manager job - and it’s not Marco Rose Rumour Mill: Double transfer blow for Rangers | Celtic fears over key player | Ex-Aberdeen star ‘talking to Scottish clubs’