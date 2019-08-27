Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers' £18m Alfredo Morelos 'value', Celtic wait on EPL star, Hearts ace wanted by English giants, Stevie May nears St Johnstone deal, Robbie Neilson Dundee United deal

Just one week is left of the transfer window as Scottish clubs look to do their final bits of business, both in terms of purchases and sales.

Rangers have set their price for Alfredo Morelos, while Celtic are trying to finalise two or three deals with one left-back appearing to jump to the front of the queue. A Hearts starlet is wanted by Manchester City but there will no Tynecastle for Kyle Lafferty, and could Stevie May finally move to St Johnstone? Refresh or hit F5 to keep up to date with all the latest news, transfer speculation and more.

All the latest from the SPFL. Picture:SNS

