.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers bid for Chelsea defender | Celtic keen on South American starlet | Ntcham-plus-cash bid for EPL star rejected | Defender wants Old Firm move | Naismith not signed Hearts deal - but wants to

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Rangers have made an offer for Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas. They face competition from a raft of English clubs for the Czech centre-back who impressed on loan at Bristol City last term. (Bristol Post)

1. Rangers offer for defender

Rangers have made an offer for Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas. They face competition from a raft of English clubs for the Czech centre-back who impressed on loan at Bristol City last term. (Bristol Post)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Celtic are interested in signing Sergio Quintero. The Hoops are one of three teams interested in the Ecuador U20 midfielder. (El Diario)

2. Celtic keen on Ecuadorian starlet

Celtic are interested in signing Sergio Quintero. The Hoops are one of three teams interested in the Ecuador U20 midfielder. (El Diario)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Former St Johnstone midfielder Blair Alston has signed for Hamilton Academical. The 27-year-old is Brian Rice's fourth signing.

3. Alston signs for Accies

Former St Johnstone midfielder Blair Alston has signed for Hamilton Academical. The 27-year-old is Brian Rice's fourth signing.
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Liverpool and Arsenal have made a move for Moussa Dembele. If Lyon sell him to Celtic will be in line for a chunk off the fee. (L'Equipe)

4. Liverpool and Arsenal make Dembele move

Liverpool and Arsenal have made a move for Moussa Dembele. If Lyon sell him to Celtic will be in line for a chunk off the fee. (L'Equipe)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5