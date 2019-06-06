Scottish Football Live: Rangers bid for Chelsea defender | Celtic keen on South American starlet | Ntcham-plus-cash bid for EPL star rejected | Defender wants Old Firm move | Naismith not signed Hearts deal - but wants to
1. Rangers offer for defender
Rangers have made an offer for Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas. They face competition from a raft of English clubs for the Czech centre-back who impressed on loan at Bristol City last term. (Bristol Post)