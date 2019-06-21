Scottish Football Live: Rangers complete signing | Danish international to replace Lustig? | Premier League goalkeeper wanted by Hibs | Aribo latest | Striker pens Ibrox contract | Falkirk make another signing
Is an ex-Rangers youngster set for Celtic? GMS is primed for an MLS move and David Turnbull will have his medical ahead of his move to Parkhead.
1. Rangers complete Edmundson signing
Rangers have completed the signing of George Edmundson. The centre-back arrives from Oldham Athletic on a four-year deal.