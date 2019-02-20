Scottish Football Live: Rangers fans damage 200 seats | Aberdeen ace wanted by English clubs | Hibs boss wanted to sign star | Celtic have title won Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Police seperate Aberdeen and Rangers fans. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey Craig Levein to make Hearts call on Colin Doyle in coming days