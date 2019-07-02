Scottish Football Live: Rangers favourites to sign free agent | Celtic offer midfielder 'bumper' contract | Hibs set for £6m investment | Hearts ace granted exit wish

Have your say

Hearts have agreed to let Olly Lee leave this summer return to England once he finds a new club. (Scotsman)

Kilmarnock have offered David Wheater a contract following his release from Bolton Wanderers. (The Bolton News)

Hibernian could be the subject of an estimated 6minvestment from anEdinburgh-born businessman by the end of the week. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are now favourites with the bookmakers to sign Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer following his release from Liverpool. (Various)