Scottish Football Live: Rangers favourites to sign free agent | Celtic offer midfielder 'bumper' contract | Hibs set for £6m investment | Hearts ace granted exit wish

Hearts have agreed to let Olly Lee leave this summer return to England once he finds a new club. (Scotsman) Kilmarnock have offered David Wheater a contract following his release from Bolton Wanderers. (The Bolton News) Hibernian could be the subject of an estimated £6m investment from an Edinburgh-born businessman by the end of the week. (Scottish Sun) Rangers are now favourites with the bookmakers to sign Daniel Sturridge on a free transfer following his release from Liverpool. (Various) Celtic are set to offer West Bromwich Albion midfielder Rekeem Harper a 'bumper' contract to persuade him to join this summer. (Football Insider)