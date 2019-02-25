Scottish Football Live: Rangers finance boost | Lennon to make Celtic return? | Morelos' valuation to increase? | Rodgers to Leicester intensifies Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Brendan Rodgers could be set for a move back to England. Celtic outcast Kundai Benyu set to make international debut ‘You asked it before didn’t you?’ Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers walks away from BBC