Scottish Football Live: Rangers hold talks with Swedish international | Arsenal lead race for Celtic ace | Hibs eye Preston goalkeeper | Gerrard to pull plug on defender deal | New contender for Killie job | Strachan to Dundee in doubt
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
1. Swede wanted at Ibrox
Rangers have held talks with Swedish international Marcus Olsson. The left-back is out of contract and also interesting Nottingham Forest. (Scottish Sun)