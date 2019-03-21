Scottish Football Live: Rangers linked with West Ham forward | Crystal Palace to rival Celtic for signature of forward | Celtic injury boost ahead of Old Firm Derby

Oliver Burke is reportedly a target for English Premier League club Crystal Palace
Oliver Burke is reportedly a target for English Premier League club Crystal Palace
0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates