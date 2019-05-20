Scottish Football Live: Rangers make Liverpool offer for star | Clear out at Celtic | €3m bid for Morelos | Hibs hero open to return | Hearts' Scottish Cup blow Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. 1. Rangers' Kent bid Rangers have made an offer to Liverpool to sign Ryan Kent for next season, Steven Gerrard confirmed. It was rumoured that the Liverpool winger would cost 12m. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Celtic clear out Scott Brown expects a clear out at Celtic this summer. The captain has urged the club to push on. (Scottish Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Omeonga open to Hibs return Stephane Omeonga has not ruled out a return to Hibs following the final game of the season. The midfielder, on loan from Genoa, said a message wasn't a "goodbye". (Edinburgh Evening News) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Three million Morelos bid Rangers have recieved just one bid for Alfredo Morelos during Steven Gerrard's time at the club. It was for just 3m. (Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2