Scottish Football Live: Rangers near forward deal | Lisbon Lion dies aged 83 | Chelsea legend to Celtic? | Reserve league doubts | Hibs chief blasts Hearts 'idiot' Follow The Scotsman's daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for updates. 1. Lisbon Lion Chalmers dies, aged 83 Stevie Chalmers, scorer of Celtics winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final, has died at the age of 83, the club have announced. (The Scotsman) 2. Mourinho to Celtic? Bookmaker Paddy Power have slashed their odds on Jose Mourinho becoming the next Celtic manager. A spare of bets were placed on the Portuguese boss. (The Scotsman) 3. Hibs chief blasts Hearts 'idiot' Hibs CEO Leeann Dempster has vowed to ban a Hearts fan from Easter Road for smashing up a seat. (Edinburgh Evening News) 4. Rangers to complete deal for Hastie Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed the club are closing in on a deal for Motherwell starlet Jake Hastie. He is expected to sign a three-year deal. (Daily Record)