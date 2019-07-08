Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers open talks with Leeds star | Gerrard issues Morelos warning | Celtic close on double swoop | Hearts eye Everton wonderkid

Have your say

Follow the latest ongoings from around the SPFL in our live blog.

Scroll and click through the pages for LIVE updates of rumours and news from around the SPFL:

St Mirren have rejected a bid of 200k for Vaclav Hladky fromAzerbaijan outfit Qarabag and Saints. (Daily Record)

Hearts are set to battle it out with Dundee United for Everton wonderkid Korede Adedoyin. (All Nigeria Soccer)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has rejected an approach from Newcastle owner Mike Ashley over their vacant managerial position. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Gerrardhas told all those vying for Alfredo Morelos' signatureto bid now orforget about signing him at all. (Daily Express)

Rangers have opened preliminary talks about signing Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe. (Football Insider)