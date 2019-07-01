Scottish Football LIVE: Rangers outcast offered escape route | Celtic to agree transfer fee | Hearts midfielder granted exit | Hibs set to sign goalkeeper

Scottish Football Live

Hamilton Accies have moved to sign left-back Johnny Hunt from League Two side Stevenage.
Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor has dubbed Derek McInnes as the 'best manager in Scotland' after re-signing with the club last month. (Daily Record)

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson has confirmed that the calf injury sustained by Adrian Sporle on his debut is not serious. (Dundee Courier)

Rangers outcast Kyle Lafferty will be handed an escape route by clubs inQatar and Saudi Arabia. (Sunday Life)

