Scottish Football Live: Rangers sign US international | Celtic near loan deal for defender | Morgan to snub Aberdeen and Hibs | Euro giants end interest in Celtic ace

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is set to miss out on a right-back. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is set to miss out on a right-back. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy