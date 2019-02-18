Scottish Football Live: Rangers star eye summer exit | Celtic face bill for seat destruction| Motherwell starlet urged to sign deal

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Wes Foderingham eyes a summer exit from Rangers. Picture: SNS/Rob Casey

