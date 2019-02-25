Scottish Football Live: Rangers star's valuation to increase? Rodgers to Leicester intensifies | Ex-Hibs boss to take over EPL side? | Aberdeen ace unsure on future Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Brendan Rodgers could be set for a move back to England. Which Scottish Premiership teams are most reliant on their top scorer? Hearts star Clevid Dikamona bites back at John McGinn after ‘grass’ jibe