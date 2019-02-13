Scottish Football Live: Rangers star wanted by La Liga side | Hibs to appoint manager this week | Celtic’s Dembele bonanza | Ex-Hibs and Celtic joins Derby

0
Have your say

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Will Paul Heckingbottom become the new Hibs manager? Picture: Michael Regan/Getty

Will Paul Heckingbottom become the new Hibs manager? Picture: Michael Regan/Getty