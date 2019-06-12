.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers star wants England move | Celtic lead race for defender | Hibs in for Liverpool midfielder | Gerrard target teases over future | Hearts interest in striker

Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.

Refresh for live updates.

Hibs have been named as one of three clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane. The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster, scored seven goals and provided ten assists. (Goal)

1. Hibs to sign Liverpool midfielder?

Hibs have been named as one of three clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane. The 20-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Doncaster, scored seven goals and provided ten assists. (Goal)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Glenn Middleton has set his sights on a return to England. The Rangers winger will be allowed to leave on loan and he would prefer a move south of the border. (Football Insider)

2. MIddleton targets England move

Glenn Middleton has set his sights on a return to England. The Rangers winger will be allowed to leave on loan and he would prefer a move south of the border. (Football Insider)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
Celtic lead the race for Bolton defender Luca Connell. If he leaves for Parkhead it will cost the club 240,000 in training fees. (Daily Mail)

3. Celtic lead race for defender

Celtic lead the race for Bolton defender Luca Connell. If he leaves for Parkhead it will cost the club 240,000 in training fees. (Daily Mail)
Getty
Buy a Photo
Jonny Hayes destroyed a Rangers fan who commented on a post by Mikael Lustig. The winger noted all the trophies won by the Swede compared to Rangers in recent seasons. (Scottish Sun)

4. Celtic ace jibes Rangers over Lustig future

Jonny Hayes destroyed a Rangers fan who commented on a post by Mikael Lustig. The winger noted all the trophies won by the Swede compared to Rangers in recent seasons. (Scottish Sun)
SNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3