Scottish Football Live: Rangers striker to exit this week | Aberdeen target open to stay | Celtic bid £8m for defender | Sammon 1 of 4 to exit Hearts | Old Firm 'must be' watching Premiership star | St Mirren want Ibrox defender
Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football.
Refresh for live updates.
1. No Rangers future for Lafferty
Kyle Lafferty will likely leave Rangers this summer. He will return to the club this weekend to talk terms over his departure with Steven Gerrard not seeing the Northern Irishman as part of his plans. (PA)
Celtic target Timothy Castagne has confirmed that the club put in an 8million bid for him in January. He has since helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League with interest from elite Euro clubs. (Scottish Sun)