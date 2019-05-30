.

Scottish Football Live: Rangers striker to exit this week | Aberdeen target open to stay | Celtic bid £8m for defender | Sammon 1 of 4 to exit Hearts | Old Firm 'must be' watching Premiership star | St Mirren want Ibrox defender

Kyle Lafferty will likely leave Rangers this summer. He will return to the club this weekend to talk terms over his departure with Steven Gerrard not seeing the Northern Irishman as part of his plans. (PA)

1. No Rangers future for Lafferty

Pavol Safranko is open to staying in Scotland after a productive loan spell with Dundee United. The Aalborg striker has been linked with a move to Aberdeen.

2. Safranko open to Scotland stay

Celtic target Timothy Castagne has confirmed that the club put in an 8million bid for him in January. He has since helped Atalanta qualify for the Champions League with interest from elite Euro clubs. (Scottish Sun)

3. Celtic's 8m bid

Conor Sammon is one of four players to have left Hearts. He is joined by Aaron Hughes as well as loanees Conor Shaughnessy and Demetri Mitchell.

4. Four depart Hearts

