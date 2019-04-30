Scottish Football Live: Rangers target Croatian striker | £20m-rated Morelos to be sold | Hibs lead chase for Ibrox midfielder | Ex-defender eyes Celtic return | Liverpool youngsters urged to follow Kent . Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Rangers have set their sights on Croatian striker Mirko Maric. The 23-year-old has been scouted and is the top scorer in his homeland where he plays for NK Osijek. (Daily Record) With Rangers scouting Mirko Maric Steven Gerrard may consider selling Alfredo Morelos. (Daily Express) Hibs are ready to pounce if Rangers decide to offload midfielder Greg Docherty. The 22-year-old has impressed on loan at Shrewsbury Town. (Scottish Sun) John Mjallby is very open to the possibility of a return to Celtic to work under Neil Lennon. The Swede has previously been assistant to the current interim boss. (Open Goal) Ex-Liverpool full-back Jon Flanagan has urged Liverpool youngsters to join Rangers and follow in the footsteps of Ryan Kent. (Scottish Sun) Hibs ace Stephane Omeonga wows fans with Braveheart tune