Scottish Football Live: Rangers to make third bid for target | Ex-Parkhead ace set for Barcelona? | Hearts star's future in doubt | Celtic top leaked | Ex-Ibrox striker in huge wage hike

A leaked image purporting to show Celtic's new away kit for the 2019/20 season suggests that the Hoops have returned to a predominantly yellow change kit. (Footy Headlines)

Arnaud Djoum will enter discussions regarding a new Hearts contract but has admitted he could have played his final game for the club. (The Scotsman)

Celtic have been named in KPMGs valuation of Europes top clubs for the first time, ranking in 30th place. The treble treble winners had an Enterprise Value (EV) of 227 million. (The Scotsman)

Rangers will likely return to Oldham with an improved third bid for George Edmundson. The defender has handed in a transfer request. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Rangers and Motherwell man Ross McCormack's wages will be boosted to 70,000-a-week after Aston Villa's promotion, despite not playing for the team since 2017. (Daily Mail)

St Mirren's hero goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is wanted by Azerbaijan side Qarabag. The team enter the Champions League qualifiers and are preparing a big offer. (Scottish Sun)

Steve Clarke is set to hand Scotland call-ups to four Killie players. Eamonn Brophy, Stuart Findlay, Greg Taylor and Stephen O'Donnell will all be included. (Various)